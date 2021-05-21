Double Click 970×250

Veteran actress Shagufta Ejaz mourns in memory of her late sister

Hamna HumailWeb Editor

21st May, 2021. 03:33 pm
Adsense 300×600
Shagufta Ejaz sister

Veteran Pakistani actress Shagufta Ejaz whose sister passed away last month, has shared an emotional message to her social media account in memory of her sister.

Shagufta Ejaz shared a memorable photo of the past taken with her late sister to her Instagram account.

In the photo above, Shagufta Ejaz can be seen standing while her sister is sitting on a chair.

The actress wrote an emotional message in the caption of the memorable photo which read, “40 days passed , time hasn’t healed much, you are still in my mind, feel your Love more than ever, still feel grief and emptiness, we lived in different countries but i knew you are there, and now I still can’t believe your presence is absent forever”

Shagufta Ejaz’s mother and sister died last month after combating a serious illness.

The actress has been working in the field since she was a teenager and has appeared in many popular dramas aired on PTV  as well as on the private TV channels. Some of her projects include “Yaariyan”, “Silsilay”, “Mere qatil mere dildar” and sitcom “Dugdugi”.

Adsense 728×90

Read More

Pakistani artists
52 mins ago
Pakistani artists discouraged to work in India by Indian political party

India once again did not stop its hateful comments towards the Pakistani...
Nimra Khan Flaunts Ravishing Looks In Gorgeous Pastel Green Dress
1 hour ago
Nimra Khan Flaunts Ravishing Looks In Gorgeous Pastel Green Dress

Nimra Khan oozes Glamour in a Pastel Green mirror work dress with...
Turkish Kuruluş: Osman
2 hours ago
Turkish historical drama Kuruluş: Osman sets a new record

The sequel to Ottoman Empire's historical Turkish series, Diriliş: Ertuğrul, has set a...
Nauman Ijaz uncovers lie
2 hours ago
Which universal lie did Nauman Ijaz uncover?

Nauman Ijaz, a senior actor of the Pakistani showbiz industry, has uncovered...
Jannat Mirza TikTok
4 hours ago
Jannat Mirza becomes the first Pakistani to reach 15 million followers

Pakistan’s top model, TikTok star and actress Jannat Mirza‘s TikTok account has now...
Mehwish Hayat
5 hours ago
Mehwish Hayat’s commiserates with the families of the deceased in Gaza

Leading Pakistani actress and the ‘Tamgha-e-Imtiaz’ medalist, Mehwish Hayat said in a tweet...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Radhika Apte nude clip
33 mins ago
Indian film actress Radhika Apte reacts to her leaked nude clip

Indian film actress Radhika Apte said that the film ‘Parched’ directed by...
Israel Dishonors Ceasefire As Occupying Forces Once Again Storms Al Aqsa
36 mins ago
Israel Dishonors Ceasefire As Occupying Forces Once Again Storms Al Aqsa

Israeli occupation forces raid the compound of the Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied...
Sindh govt changes days of operating businesses once again
46 mins ago
Sindh govt changes days of operating businesses once again

The Sindh government has once again decided to change the "safe days"...
Pakistani artists
52 mins ago
Pakistani artists discouraged to work in India by Indian political party

India once again did not stop its hateful comments towards the Pakistani...