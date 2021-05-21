Veteran actress Shagufta Ejaz mourns in memory of her late sister

Veteran Pakistani actress Shagufta Ejaz whose sister passed away last month, has shared an emotional message to her social media account in memory of her sister.

Shagufta Ejaz shared a memorable photo of the past taken with her late sister to her Instagram account.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shagufta Ejaz 💫 (@shaguftaejazofficial)

In the photo above, Shagufta Ejaz can be seen standing while her sister is sitting on a chair.

The actress wrote an emotional message in the caption of the memorable photo which read, “40 days passed , time hasn’t healed much, you are still in my mind, feel your Love more than ever, still feel grief and emptiness, we lived in different countries but i knew you are there, and now I still can’t believe your presence is absent forever”

Shagufta Ejaz’s mother and sister died last month after combating a serious illness.

The actress has been working in the field since she was a teenager and has appeared in many popular dramas aired on PTV as well as on the private TV channels. Some of her projects include “Yaariyan”, “Silsilay”, “Mere qatil mere dildar” and sitcom “Dugdugi”.