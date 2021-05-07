Video: Ayeza Khan Knows How To Make Everyone Drool Over Her Beauty

The most followed Pakistani actress on Instgram, Ayeza Khan, has left her fans and followers awestruck with her new video.

Ayeza Khan is considered one of the most successful actresses of Pakistan’s entertainment industry.

The diva has appeared in various popular drama serials including Do Qadam Door Thay, Yaariyan, Mohabbat Tumse Nafrat Hai, Tum Kon Piya, and others. Her drama serial ‘Meray Paas Tum Ho’ was a major hit.

Nowadays, her drama Chupke Chupke is everyone’s favorite and Ayeza Khan’s character is being loved by the nation.

Recently, the starlet shared a new video on her Instagram account, leaving her fans to drool over her flawless beauty.

The Mere Pass Tum Ho actress showed the “desi” side of her personality, donning purple ethnic wear paired with an elegant pair of Khussa.

Watch: