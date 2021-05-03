Video: Ayeza Khan Welcomes New Family Member

Ayeza Khan has a new family member, but do you know who?

Recently, the actress has shared a new video on her Instagram account in which she told that a new guest has arrived at her house.

A beautiful parrot in the video can be seen in the house of the actress. She has introduced this parrot as a new member of the family.

She wrote,

“Introducing the new member of my house “Meenu”.

About the name given to one of his characters in the play, she said that the play will end but her parrot will always be close to his heart.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak)

Ayeza Khan continues to be the most followed Pakistani actress on Instagram as the actress has gained 8.9 million followers on the photo and video sharing app.

The Mere Pass Tum Ho actress took to her Instagram to thank her fans and followers for always believing in her.

Ayeza Khan is considered one of the most successful actresses of Pakistan’s entertainment industry.

The diva has appeared in various popular drama serials including Do Qadam Door Thay, Yaariyan, Mohabbat Tumse Nafrat Hai, Tum Kon Piya, and others. Her drama serial ‘Mere pas tum ho’ was a major hit.