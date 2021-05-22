Double Click 970×250

Video: Engin Altan Duzyatan aka Ertugrul Bey Shows Off His Golf Skills

Gulmeena HamidWeb Editor

22nd May, 2021. 08:13 pm
Engin Altan Duzyatan

There is nothing that the Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan is not good at. The Dirilis: Ertugrul recently shows off his golf skills like a pro!

The actor took to his Instagram and shared a photo while playing golf. His fans were over the moon to look at their favorite actor after a long time period.

On the other hand, Engin shared a video on his Instagram story aiming at the target. Take a look!

Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan gained popularity for portraying the role of Ertugrul Ghazi in the historic Turkish drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul.

People around the world, especially Pakistanis fell in love with the character as well as with Engin Altan Duzyatan. The drama series shows the history of how the Ottoman Empire was established, led by Ertugrul, the father of Osman I, the founder of the Ottoman Empire.

