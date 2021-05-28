Double Click 728 x 90
Wasim Akram’s fans also won over Shaniera’s heart

28th May, 2021.
Wasim Akram Shaniera

Fans of Wasim Akram, the Sultan of Swing and former captain of the Pakistan national cricket team, also won the heart of his wife Shaniera Akram.

Recently, a twitter user made a short video edit of the best bowling spells of Wasim Akram’s cricket career and shared it on Twitter tagging Wasim Akram.

The fan wrote, “Just for you @wasimakramlive Bhai ….”

While the love of the fan surprised Wasim Akram, it also won the heart of Shaniera Akram.

She shared the fan’s video to her verified Twitter account.

While sharing the video, Shaniera added smiling faces emojis with hearts in the caption. Seeing Shaniera encourage the fan’s art, it is clear that the fans have also won her heart.

Earlier, Wasim Akram also retweeted the fan’s tweet while appreciating and praising the short edited clip.

That’s very cool 😎 Taimoor. Great work” wrote Wasim Akram in his tweet.

It should be noted that Wasim Akram is spending his time in quarantine before the remaining matches of PSL season 6.

