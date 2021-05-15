Double Click 970×250

We All Want Someone To Look At Us Like Sajal Looks At Ahad

Gulmeena HamidWeb Editor

16th May, 2021. 12:06 am
Sajal Ahad

Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir are one of the most loved Pakistani celebrity couples. Recently, Ahad shared the most romantic photo on his Instagram story with his soulmate.

Netizens were in awe after watching Sajal’s love for her hubby in her eyes. The way she is looking at Ahad made everyone wish for someone to look at them like Sajal is watching her better half.

Take a look!

Yeh Dil Mera couple is giving some major real life couple goals to the world. The photo in no time got viral on different social media platforms and garnering love from the users.

The pair had tied the knot in Abu Dhabi on March 14 2020 at a ceremony that was attended by close relatives and friends of the couple.

The actor’s nikkah pictures had begun to circulate online, with a fresh and happy smile on his face.

He looked dapper donning an off-white sherwani with similar coloured ‘kula’, which gave him a lavish groom-look.

Shortly after the wedding, Sajal had also changed her Instagram name besides sharing an adorable photo with her husband Ahad.

Sajal and Ahad

