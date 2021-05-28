What Emma Stone misses the most while shooting Cruella?

American actress, Emma Stone shared what she missed the most during the shooting of Disney’s new live-action feature film Cruella.

While talking with the reporter, the Oscar winner shared that it was “difficult not to have” Cruella’s iconic cigarette in her hand when shooting for the movie.

The 32 years old said: “We are not allowed to smoke onscreen in a Disney film,”

“That is not allowed in 2021,” she added

While she “was so excited to have that green plume of smoke in there” she said that she did not want to promote smoking.

“I don’t want to promote smoking, but I’m also not trying to promote skinning puppies,” she joked.

Cruella is a 2021 American live-action and comedy film based on the character Cruella de Vil from Dodie Smith’s 1956 novel The Hundred and One Dalmatians and Disney’s 1961 animated film adaptation. The film is directed by Craig Gillespie.

Emma Stone stars as the title character, with Emma Thompson, Joel Fry, Paul Walter Hauser, Emily Beecham, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, and Mark Strong in supporting roles.