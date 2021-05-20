What is Mawra Hocane’s favorite television sitcom?

Leading actress of the Pakistani showbiz industry Mawra Hocane shared her favorite television sitcom on social media with fans.

Actress Mawra Hocane is among the millions of fans of the famous American TV series ‘Friends’.

The Aahista Aahista shared the trailer of the special show ‘Friends Reunion’ of the popular American TV series ‘Friends’ to her Instagram story.

“The best there is,” the actress wrote with a heart emoji as she posted to her story.

This special edition ‘Friends Reunion’ of the American TV series ‘Friends’ is eagerly awaited by millions of fans all over the world.

Last year, the ‘Sabaat’ actress successfully gained six million followers on Instagram. Sharing her feelings, she shared a boomerang video to her Instagram account in which she can be seen smiling.

In the caption, she shared her joy, “7 billion hearts in the world.. 6 MILLION ARE MINE” She also leaves heart emojis with the caption.