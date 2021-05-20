Double Click 970×250

What is Mawra Hocane’s favorite television sitcom?

Hamna HumailWeb Editor

20th May, 2021. 03:10 pm
Adsense 300×600
Mawra Hocane favorite sitcom

Leading actress of the Pakistani showbiz industry Mawra Hocane shared her favorite television sitcom on social media with fans.

Actress Mawra Hocane is among the millions of fans of the famous American TV series ‘Friends’.

The Aahista Aahista shared the trailer of the special show ‘Friends Reunion’ of the popular American TV series ‘Friends’ to her Instagram story.

“The best there is,” the actress wrote with a heart emoji as she posted to her story.

This special edition ‘Friends Reunion’ of the American TV series ‘Friends’ is eagerly awaited by millions of fans all over the world.

Last year, the ‘Sabaat’ actress successfully gained six million followers on Instagram. Sharing her feelings, she shared a boomerang video to her Instagram account in which she can be seen smiling.

In the caption, she shared her joy, “7 billion hearts in the world.. 6 MILLION ARE MINE” She also leaves heart emojis with the caption.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by mawra hocane (hussain) (@mawrellous)

Adsense 728×90

Read More

Noor Zafar Kahn
2 mins ago
Noor Zafar Khan Leaves Fans Speelbound Donning This Stunning Black Saree

Over-loaded with cuteness, Actress Noor Zafar Khan has left fans spellbound with...
Minal Khan critics
1 hour ago
Aiman Khan gives a befitting reply to Minal and Ahsan’s critics

Popular showbiz industry actress Aiman Khan silenced her sister, Minal Khan and...
Salma Hayek
2 hours ago
Salma Hayek chose 7 weeks of isolation instead of being hospitalized

Famous Hollywood actress Salma Hayek reportedly said that she flatly refused to...
Yasir Hussain Palestine
3 hours ago
Yasir Hussain justifies his absence at the ‘Solidarity with Palestine’ protest

Leading actor and host of the film and TV industry Yasir Hussain...
Mathira Palestine Child Adoption
3 hours ago
Mathira Calls Out “Grown Up” Men Texting Her To Adopt Them

Mathira Khan, one of the boldest celebrities, recently announced her desire to...
Osman Khalid Maya Ali
4 hours ago
What’s the hearsay regarding Osman Khalid Butt & Maya Ali’s bond?

Leading Pakistani actor Osman Khalid Butt in a recent interview said he...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Noor Zafar Kahn
2 mins ago
Noor Zafar Khan Leaves Fans Speelbound Donning This Stunning Black Saree

Over-loaded with cuteness, Actress Noor Zafar Khan has left fans spellbound with...
Shahid Afridi daughters
42 mins ago
Shahid Afridi Opens Up About The Societal Pressure To Have A Son

One of the legendary cricketers of Pakistan, Shahid Afridi has recently opened...
14-year-old girl allegedly raped in Kasur
49 mins ago
14-year-old girl allegedly raped in Kasur

In yet another case of sexual violence in Kasur, Punjab Police arrested...
Son kills father over property dispute in Karachi
58 mins ago
Son kills father over property dispute in Karachi

A youth killed his father over a property dispute in New Karachi...