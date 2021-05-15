Double Click 970×250

What type of dresses did renowned celebrities wear on Eid?

Hamna HumailWeb Editor

15th May, 2021. 04:50 pm
celebrity eid dresses

Many actresses of the Pakistani showbiz industry chose to wear bright colored outfits on the second day of Eid-ul-Fitr.

The joys of sweet Eid are certainly incomplete without dressing up and preparations. Every girl wears henna, beautiful colored clothes and delicate jewelery but the dressing of Pakistani actresses is extra ordinary.

Yumna Zaidi

Dresses in a royal blue ensemble on the second day of eid, Yumna Zaidi stunned her fans with her ethereal beauty. A delicate henna design can be seen on her fingers, which was well appreciated by fans.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Yumna Zaidi (@yumnazaidiofficial)

Iqra Aziz

One of the leading actresses Iqra Aziz wore a long sky blue frock with light pink flowers on the second day of Eid.

Azekah Daniel

One the second day of eid, Azekah Daniel wore a beautiful black and orange long shirt paired with Banarasi trousers.

Pictures of the actress were well received by fans as they dropped words of appreciation in the comments section.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Azekah (@azekah.daniel)

Sarah Khan

The combination of dark pink and orange color impressed fans. Sarah Khan wore a chunky green necklace while her hair was effortlessly tied up.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mrs.Falak (@sarahkhanofficial)

Ayeza Khan

Instagram Queen Ayeza Khan opted to wear a long white frock on the second day of eid, which she paired with big antique earrings.

Social media users were impressed by the actress’ look and some even liked her simplicity.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak)

