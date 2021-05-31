Double Click 728 x 90
What was the most difficult role for Mahira Khan to play?

Hamna HumailWeb Editor

31st May, 2021. 01:40 pm
Mahira Khan characters

Everyone’s beloved actress and a popular personality of Pakistan, Mahira Khan revealed that she is playing the role of a blind girl in her upcoming project and that this role has been the most difficult for her to enact.

Mahira Khan shared interesting information about herself with her fans during a recent interview. The actress answered various questions asked by the host in a pleasant manner using her best sense of humor and also stunned her fans with her answers.

When asked to choose between Pakistani actor and host Sahir Lodhi and India’s Shah Rukh Khan, she gave Sahir Lodhi the upper hand over the Bollywood King.

Mahira Khan was also asked by the host which role in a drama or film during her career has proved to be the most difficult for the actress. Responding to this, the actress said that she is working on a new project in which she has to play the role of a blind girl ‘Neelofar ‘.

Mahira Khan said that for her, the role of Neelofar has proved to be more difficult than all the other roles she has played in her career so far.

