What’s the hearsay regarding Osman Khalid Butt & Maya Ali’s bond?

Hamna HumailWeb Editor

20th May, 2021. 12:08 pm
Osman Khalid Maya Ali

Leading Pakistani actor Osman Khalid Butt in a recent interview said he has yet to hear a stranger rumor about himself and well-known actress Maya Ali. Tittle-tattle regarding their marriage and children has been circulating since some time now.

In a recent interview, Osman Khalid Butt, who has won millions of hearts due to his acting skills and sense of humor, said that this was the strangest rumor about him so far.

In response to a question from fellow actress and host Mira Sethi, Osman said, “He has heard the strangest rumor ever about himself that he and Maya Ali are married and that they have two children.”

The ‘Chupke Chupke’ actor said that the question about him and Maya Ali‘s children was also asked by actor and host Yasir Hussain.

Osman Khalid Butt responsed to this question saying, “They have thrown away their children because they did not like them.”

