Which diet and training phase was most challenging for Dwayne Johnson?

Hollywood superstar Dwayne Johnson also known as The Rock pays a lot of attention to his fitness and physique for films.

In a video he posted to Instagram, Dwayne Johnson told fans how he was preparing to play the role of a superhero in the film ‘Black Adam’.

Dwayne Johnson said that the shooting of the film Black Adam was going very well because everyone played their part the best and delivered outstanding performances. “And my diet/training is in its 2nd phase right now – which in a sense is the most challenging because I have to maintain this look for months while I shoot the film.”

He further wrote, “As an athlete this is very challenging because you’re constantly “in the zone” of peaking so it’s quite taxing, but you take it day by day and stay sharp, disciplined and hard core.”