Double Click 970×250

Which diet and training phase was most challenging for Dwayne Johnson?

Hamna HumailWeb Editor

18th May, 2021. 10:15 am
Adsense 300×600
Dwayne Johnson

Hollywood superstar Dwayne Johnson also known as The Rock pays a lot of attention to his fitness and physique for films.

In a video he posted to Instagram, Dwayne Johnson told fans how he was preparing to play the role of a superhero in the film ‘Black Adam’.

Dwayne Johnson said that the shooting of the film Black Adam was going very well because everyone played their part the best and delivered outstanding performances. “And my diet/training is in its 2nd phase right now – which in a sense is the most challenging because I have to maintain this look for months while I shoot the film.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by therock (@therock)

He further wrote, “As an athlete this is very challenging because you’re constantly “in the zone” of peaking so it’s quite taxing, but you take it day by day and stay sharp, disciplined and hard core.”

Adsense 728×90

Read More

Shaniera Akram
27 mins ago
What does Shaniera Akram wish to send to Karachi?

Shaniera Akram, wife of former cricketer Wasim Akram, felt one with the...
TikTok Milestone
1 hour ago
Ali Khan Hyderabadi Hits An Impressive TikTok milestone

Pakistan's leading TikTok star Ali Khan Hyderabadi, from Hyderabad Sindh, has managed...
Mahira Khan
2 hours ago
“I was Scared To Take Up Indian Projects After Ban On Pakistani Artists”: Mahira Khan

Pakistani showbiz's acclaimed actress Mahira Khan recently opened up about how much...
Fawad Khan Palestine
3 hours ago
Fawad Khan spotted in Lahore at the protest in support of Palestine

Leading Pakistani actor Fawad Khan took part in a pro-Palestinian protest in...
Meghan's Cameo Role In Harry And Oprah's Mental Health Series
3 hours ago
Meghan’s Cameo Role In Harry And Oprah’s Mental Health Series

The trailer for a web series on mental health produced by American...
Yashma Gill Gets Tired Of 'This Fast Life': Take A Look
3 hours ago
Yashma Gill Gets Tired Of ‘This Fast Life’: Take A Look

One of the most stylish actresses of Pakistan showbiz Industry Yashma Gill...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Shah Mahmood in Turkey
5 mins ago
FM Calls Upon Entire Muslim Community To Help Stop Israel’s persecution In Gaza

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who arrived in Turkey today on an...
73-year-old Pakistani Approved For Release From Guantanamo Bay After 16 Years
26 mins ago
73-year-old Pakistani Approved For Release From Guantanamo Bay After 16 Years

The release of Saifullah Paracha, the 73-year-old Pakistani prisoner at Guantanamo Bay...
Shaniera Akram
27 mins ago
What does Shaniera Akram wish to send to Karachi?

Shaniera Akram, wife of former cricketer Wasim Akram, felt one with the...
COVID-19 mobile vaccination
30 mins ago
Sindh To Begin mobile COVID-19 vaccination Across All Districts

The Sindh government has announced to begin mobile COVID-19 vaccination in public...