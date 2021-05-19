Who is Noor Bukhari’s strength and weakness?

Former showbiz industry actress Noor Bukhari told fans about her weakness and strength.

Noor Bukhari shared a photo collage of her younger sister Fareeha Bukhari on her birthday to her Instagram account. The collage includes some memorable photos of Noor with her sister.

In one of the pictures, Fareeha Bukhari has her birthday cake in front of her, which she can be seen looking at with loving eyes.

Noor Bukhari wrote a long caption to her post and wished her sister a happy birthday.

Addressing her sister, the actress wrote, “..i love you n sometimes i hate you but one thing is for sure i can’t live without you.”

She praised her sister’s character and wrote, “Sometimes your generosity and you kind soul surprises me that how can sum1 be so positive? But then i remind myself oh she is my sister lol.. i love you i was blessed the day u were born if u weren’t by my side i wud have collapsed a longtime ago.”

The actress further wrote that ” U r my soulmate my strength my happiness my weakness you are not only my sister you are my daughter its difficult to describe my love for you all i can say happy birthday and i wish may u have everything u wish for here and in janat.”

Noor Bukhari had quit the showbiz industry after her fourth marriage ended in divorce in September 2017 and had announced to live according to the religious teachings of Islam.