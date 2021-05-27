Double Click 728 x 90
Why Amber Heard ‘limits’ her Instagram comments?

Raba Noor

28th May, 2021. 12:35 am
Amber Heard

American film actress, Amber Heard chose to “limit” her Instagram comments as she treated her fans with a brand new picture from the beach.

The actress has been subject to online trolling since she parted ways with former husband Johnny Depp.

The Aquaman actress looked stunning in her latest picture shared on Instagram.

On the work front, she is all set to star in “Gully” which releases next month.

Directed by Nabil Elderkin, the film follows the lives of three teens living in LA, all victims of extreme childhoods.

Have a look at her post:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Amber Heard (@amberheard)

