Double Click 970×250

Why did fans criticize Sheheryar Munawar Siddiqui?

Hamna HumailWeb Editor

11th May, 2021. 01:48 pm
Adsense 300×600
Sheheryar Munawar criticized

Fans did not like Pakistani heartthrob Sheheryar Munawar’s fashion and dressing sense, after which the actor faced severe resentment and harsh criticism from social media users.

Sheheryar Munawar recently participated in a show on a private TV channel in which he wore an ill-fitted grey kurta paired with white straight trousers.

After the pictures of him went viral on social media, his fans did not look happy with the way he dressed and fired arrows of satire at the actor. A user compared the actor’s trousers to a girls’ pyjamas.

Some netizens wondered whether the actor had run out of clothes in his wardrobe and hurriedly wore his sister’s trousers and dad’s kurta. One user even went to the extent of suspecting the actor of wearing Maya Ali’s clothes.

On the work front Sheheryar Munawar Siddiqui and Humaima Malik will appear in Sakina Samo’s movie. Actress and director Sakina Samo disclosed the news via an Instagram post in March, 2021.

‘Mera naseeb’ actress took to Instagram and shared a photo with actors Sheheryar and Asad Siddiqui. She made the announcement writing, “By the grace of Allah, I am able to announce some details about my next film. I am so pleased to say Sheheryar Munawar Siddiqui and Asad Siddiqui (not related!) are confirmed, cast members.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sakina Samo (@samosakina)

Adsense 728×90

Read More

Saba Qamar
2 hours ago
Saba Qamar Leaves Fans Drooling Over Her Million Watt Beauty

Acclaimed showbiz actress Saba Qamar, who never fails to impress fans with...
Gaza Air Strikes Pakistani Celebs
2 hours ago
Pakistani Celebs Raise Voice For Innocent Palestinians Amid Israeli Air Strikes

Amidst the ongoing airstrikes by the Israeli Forces in Gaza, Several Pakistani...
Hania Aamir
3 hours ago
What’s the new name given to Hania Aamir by netizens?

Leading Pakistani actress Hania Aamir has once again come under fire from...
Angelina Jolie
5 hours ago
What trait did Angelina Jolie inherit from her mother?

Famous Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie, in a recent interview, spoke about how...
Ayeza Khan life
5 hours ago
Ayeza Khan shares an insight into her busy life

With having so many commitments in her busy schedule it is safe...
Kanwal Aftab makeover
16 hours ago
Photos: Take A Look At Kanwal Aftab’s Bridal Makeover

Pakistani TikTok star Kanwal Aftab, who recently tied the knot with Zulqarnan...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

PM
27 mins ago
PM Imran warns Pakistan could face COVID crisis like India

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday warned that Pakistan could face a...
FM Qureshi Turkish counterpart
36 mins ago
FM Qureshi, Turkish counterpart Discuss Israeli atrocities against Innocent Palestinians

Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mahmood Qureshi has on Tuesday spoke to his...
Russia school shooting
49 mins ago
Russia: School Shooting Incident Leaves Nine Dead, Others Injured

At least nine people have been killed and others left wounded after...
Eid Al-Fitr 2021 In UAE and Saudi Arabia
1 hour ago
Eid Al-Fitr 2021 In UAE & Saudi Arabia: Everything You Need To Know!

As the holy month of Ramadan comes at its end, Muslims are...