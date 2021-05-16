Double Click 970×250

Why Hania Aamir Feels Ashamed Of Herself?

Gulmeena HamidWeb Editor

16th May, 2021. 10:37 pm
Adsense 300×600
Hania Aamir Palestine

Pakistani actress Hania Aamir on Sunday cried her heart out on Instagram and said she is ashamed of herself for living a comfortable life whereas, Palestinians are going through the most difficult times of their lives.

The Ishqiya actress went on to say in the video while crying that she is ashamed of herself for posting Eid photos and videos on social media instead of talking about the ongoing situation of Palestine.

The Jaanan actress requested people to talk about the issue openly so that their voices could be heard around the world.

Watch:

Pakistani actress Ayesha Omar supported Hania and wrote,

“Absolutely. Absolutely. I couldn’t agree more.”

A social media user commented,

“yes agreed! spreading awareness do matter. our voices do matter. this is how people will know what’s happening and someone who’s able to help them, they can. israel is attacking the media towers of palestine and trying hard that no more news should be told to the world. they are also spreading fake news and trying to tell the world that they are the victim this is why it’s very important for us to raise our voices. palestine needs our help in this hard time. even if we have 10 followers, spread awareness. don’t underestimate the power of social media. in shaa Allah, Allah will free the muslims who are suffering”

Adsense 728×90

Read More

Bella Hadid
2 hours ago
I stand with my Palestinian brothers and sisters: Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid, who has been extensively using her large following on Instagram...
Ghana Ali Wedding
4 hours ago
Pakistani Actress Ghana Ali Soon To Tie The Knot

Pakistani actress Ghana Ali is all set to tie the knot as...
Momal Sheikh birthday wishes
7 hours ago
Momal Sheikh Touched With Endless Birthday Love, Wishes By Fans

Pakistani showbiz’s fine actress and daughter of legendary Javed Sheikh, Momal Sheikh...
Sajal Ahad
1 day ago
We All Want Someone To Look At Us Like Sajal Looks At Ahad

Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir are one of the most loved...
Momal Sheikh birthday
1 day ago
Mahira Khan Wishes BFF Momal Sheikh On Her Birthday

We have often seen rivalries between celebrities, however, there are many of...
Ayeza Khan Insta Followers
1 day ago
Ayeza Khan Continues To Be The Most Followed Pakistani Celeb On Insta

Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan continues to be the most followed Pakistani celebrity...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Imran Khan receives call from Malaysian ex PM
7 seconds ago
PM Khan Receives Telephone Call From Dr. Mahathir Mohamad

Prime Minister Imran Khan has recieved a telephone call from former Malaysian...
Imran Khan
26 mins ago
PM to hold meeting of government & party members tomorrow

Prime Minister Imran Khan will hold a meeting at the Prime Minister's...
Cyclone Tauktae
52 mins ago
Cyclone Tauktae: Pakistan Meteorological Department issues 7th alert

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Sunday has issued a seventh alert...
Shah Mahmood Qureshi
1 hour ago
FM Qureshi, U.S. Secretary of State discuss bilateral relations

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi spoke with U.S. Secretary of State...