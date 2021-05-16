Why Hania Aamir Feels Ashamed Of Herself?

Pakistani actress Hania Aamir on Sunday cried her heart out on Instagram and said she is ashamed of herself for living a comfortable life whereas, Palestinians are going through the most difficult times of their lives.

The Ishqiya actress went on to say in the video while crying that she is ashamed of herself for posting Eid photos and videos on social media instead of talking about the ongoing situation of Palestine.

The Jaanan actress requested people to talk about the issue openly so that their voices could be heard around the world.

Watch:

Pakistani actress Ayesha Omar supported Hania and wrote,

“Absolutely. Absolutely. I couldn’t agree more.”

A social media user commented,

“yes agreed! spreading awareness do matter. our voices do matter. this is how people will know what’s happening and someone who’s able to help them, they can. israel is attacking the media towers of palestine and trying hard that no more news should be told to the world. they are also spreading fake news and trying to tell the world that they are the victim this is why it’s very important for us to raise our voices. palestine needs our help in this hard time. even if we have 10 followers, spread awareness. don’t underestimate the power of social media. in shaa Allah, Allah will free the muslims who are suffering”