Why Meghan Markle Wasn’t Spotted At The Vax Live Concert?

Bilal BariEditor

04th May, 2021. 12:42 pm
Global Citizen’s Vax Live Concert will air next weekend. But despite the promise with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, a co-chair with Harry for the event, wasn’t photographed or seen there in person with them on Sunday.

Why wasn’t she around? It’s likely the same reason Meghan didn’t attend Prince Philip’s funeral in England last month: The Duchess of Sussex is very pregnant with her and Harry’s second child, and there’s still an ongoing pandemic, making group gatherings—even television productions like this one where there is COVID testing and likely many vaccinated participants—not entirely risk-free.

Meghan and Harry have not revealed whether or not have gotten vaccinated yet. But they only became eligible on April 15 in California, After they receive both doses, they have to wait another two weeks before they have full protection.

It is safe, by the way, for those pregnant, like Meghan, to get a COVID-19 vaccine if they choose, according to the CDC(Centers for Disease Control and Prevention).

Meghan and Harry also haven’t publicly revealed Meghan’s exact due date, saying only that the Duchess is due this summer. According to the reporters that Meghan is set to go on maternity leave in late May, but the couple did not confirm that timeframe.

