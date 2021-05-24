Double Click 728 x 90
Why We Shouldn’t Compliment Weight Loss: Demi Lovato

Web Desk

24th May, 2021. 11:53 am
Demi Lovato opened up about weight loss and how losing your weight can harm you in such a dangerous way, she also pointed out that how commenting on someone’s body can be harmful.

The singer came out as non-binary last week, she said complimenting weight loss can be just as harmful as praising someone for gaining weight.

“If you don’t know someone’s history with food, please don’t comment on their body. Because even if your intention is pure, it might leave that person awake at 2 am overthinking that statement…” they wrote.

The singer further said that while compliments about someone’s body could feel great, they also make the other person lie “awake at 2 am overthinking that statement.”

“Does it feel great? Yeah, sometimes. But only to the loud [expletive] eating disorder voice inside my head that says ‘See, people like a thinner you’ or ‘If you eat less you’ll lose even more weight,’” they wrote

“But it can also sometimes suck because then I start thinking ‘Well, damn. What’d they think of my body before?’” added the singer.

“Moral of the story: I am more than the shell for my soul that is my body and every day I fight to remind myself of that, so I’m asking you to please remind me that that is all people see of me sometimes,” she added

