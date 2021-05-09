Wife of Acclaimed Folk Singer Arif Lohar Dies In Lahore

The wife of legendary folk singer Arif Lohar has passed away in Lahore here on Sunday.

According to family sources, Lohar’s wife was admitted to the hospital a few days ago due to fever and was undergoing treatment. She was later moved to the ventilator but did not recover, sources added.

However, her last rites took place at 10 am on Sunday (today).

Moreover, family sources confirmed that she had no symptoms of coronavirus.

Arif Lohar is a Punjabi folk singer and usually sings with a musical instrument resembling tongs (called a ‘Chimta’). His folk music is representative of the traditional folk heritage of Punjab. He is the son of the renowned folk singer Alam Lohar.

Apart from his Punjabi songs, the singer participated in Coke Studio Season 3 in the year 2010. Arif Lohar performed Alif Allah (Jugni) with Meesha Shafi. Lohar’s performance for Coke Studio featured two other songs: Mirza and Alif Allah Chambey Dey Booti/Jugni, the latter a collaboration that became an international success.

Filmmaker Saif Ali Khan bought the rights to Jugni to feature in Bollywood film Cocktail. Other versions of “Jugni” have also been featured in Bollywood movies. He also sang in the Bollywood film Bhaag Milkha Bhaag (2013).

Lohar has also sung in multiple Punjabi Films in Pakistan and India.