Wishes Pour In As Acclaimed Singer Ali Zafar Celebrates 41st Birthday

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

18th May, 2021. 12:12 pm
Ali Zafar Birthday

The renowned and loved singer, both in Pakistan and India, Ali Zafar is celebrating his 41st birthday on May 18 as wishes pour in from his huge fan base.

Ali Zafar, the most charming personality is loved across the border as well after he served major hits and presented stellar performances. Born in Lahore, the shining star also showcased his acting skills in several Bollywood films and began his first acting debut in 2010.

However, on his special day, let’s have a look at his Bollywood hits.

1. TERE BIN LADEN

The film was directed by Abhishek Sharma. In this satirical comedy, he played the lead role of a Pakistani journalist who creates fake videos of Osama. His acclaimed performance merited him a nomination in the Filmfare Best Male Debut Award. Tere Bin Laden: Dead or Alive was a sequel to this movie.

2. MERE BROTHER KI DULHAN

Ali Zafar starred in a pivotal role in this Ali Abbas Zafar directed movie produced by Yash Raj. He essayed the role of Luv Agnihotri, Imran Khan’s brother. Actress Katrina Kaif portrayed the love interest for whom both the brothers develop feelings. He also sang the song ‘Madhubala’ in this movie.

3. LONDON, PARIS, NEW YORK

This was a rom-com directed by Anu Menon. With Zafar, Aditi Rao Hyderi essaying lead roles. He played the character of a director.

4. CHASHME BADDOOR

A David Dhawan film starring Rishi Kapoor, Taapsee, Siddharth besides Ali Zafar; was a blockbuster hit movie in 2013. It was a remake of the 1981 film Chashme Baddoor. Moreover, Ali Zafar had sung Dhichkyaaon Doom Doom in this movie.

5. KILL DIL

The famed celebrity bagged a role in this action comedy film under the Yash Raj banner alongside Govinda, Ranveer Singh and Parineeti Chopra. Ali played Tutu, an orphan, who was raised by ‘Bhaiyaji’ to be an assassin.

6. TOTAL SIYAPPA

The movie starred Anupam Kher, Kirron Kher, Yami Gautam, alongside Zafar. He also turned into a music composer with this film. The movie did remarkably well in Pakistan and UAE.

7. DEAR ZINDAGI

He featured in a small role in this Shahrukh and Alia starrer movie. He played a musician named Rumi in the coming-of-age film.

