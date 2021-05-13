Double Click 970×250

Yashma Gill Thinks She Deserves Plate Of Mithai For Fasting In Ramadan

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

13th May, 2021. 08:29 pm
Yashma Gill is celebrating Eid with a plate full of Sweets as she thinks she deserves it for fasting during the month of Ramadan.

She shared a photo on Instagram with a long note which wrote, “Deserve a cheat meal for keeping all the Rozas!! What is Eid without Mithai? Eid Mubarak my lovelies 💕💕

Humanity is going through difficult times so don’t forget to pray for those who are suffering, in need, have lost their loved ones or unable to celebrate. Make sure to share your happiness and good fortune with the less fortunate and make it equally significant for them. In the end, no matter how tough times are celebrating Eid is a timeless gift from Allah that we are all to cherish :)”

 

The stunning Pakistani actress, Yashma Gill has made waves in the showbiz industry with her super hit drama serials like Pyar ke Sadqe, Ab Dekh Khuda Kya Karta Hai, and others.

Since giving tremendous performances, Yashma has won people’s hearts instantly and becomes one of Pakistan’s famous celebrities. Not just for her acting skills, people love her for her beautiful big eyes and flawless skin.

