Yumna Zaidi Looks Exquisite In Recent photoshoot

Adsense 300×250

The loveable actress Yumna Zaidi, who rose to fame with her fun-loving character in the drama serial Pyaar Kay Sadqay, looks ethereally regal in her latest photoshoot.

Taking to Instagram, the actress has stunned fans with her stunning look and left the netizens gushing over her timeless beauty.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yumna Zaidi (@yumnazaidiofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yumna Zaidi (@yumnazaidiofficial)

Earlier, the acclaimed actress had detailed that how she lost 10kgs three years back.

She has recently told her fans about the diet plan she follows to get in shape. Yumna said that every year she goes home to the United States on holiday for 6 months and her breakfast there consists of two parathas and fried eggs, in the afternoon also parathas, curry, and in the evening chana chaat, yogurt and green tea. For dinner, she eats nothing but rice.

Regarding the diet plan to be followed in Pakistan, the actress said that when she is in Pakistan, she first wakes up in the morning, drinks a glass of warm water mixed with lemon, and does a full-body workout for half an hour.

According to Zaidi, she eats an apple and 5 almonds for breakfast, lentils and chicken in the afternoon, grapefruit in the evening, chicken tacos, and kebabs, while she drinks 3 cups of green tea a day.

Actress Yumna Zaidi is well-known for her extraordinary acting. She can be considered a true inspiration for amateur actors as she got fame in less time.

Most of her dramas went super hit and got high ratings. She knows how to portray real emotions in every getup, from the devil in Ishq Zahe-Naseeb to adorable Mahjabeen in Pyar Ke Sadqay. Her successful dramas include Dar Si Jati Hai Sila, Inkaar, Raaz-e-Ulfat, and so on.