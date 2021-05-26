Zara Noor Abbas Is Truly An Ultimate Slayer In Recent Clicks

Zara Noor Abbas usually treats her fans with adorable photos and videos on social media and is truly an ultimate slayer when it comes to styling and beauty.

Recently, Zara has posted multiple jaw-dropping snaps donning a pastel attire and left fans gushing over her timeless beauty.

Zara appeared with minimal makeup and a new chopped hairstyle which added more charm to her entire look.

In another post from the same photoshoot, the Phaans actress penned a long note detailing how bad she was feeling for a while now.

“Haven’t been feeling the best for a while now. but as the legendary Raj Kapoor once said:

“Kisi ki muskurahaton Pe hou Nisar –

Kisi ka dard mil sakay tow ley udhaar –

Kisike waastay hou tere dil Main pyaar –

Jeena issi ka naam hai”

This is to all my amazing fans out there. Thank you for all your love and support. I read all your messages that you send me. I know you know how I feel. Thank you for your constant prayers and Mohabbat. Let’s keep on checking up on our loved ones and our dear ones in these terrible testing times. Bohat sara pyaar. Apki Zara, she wrote.

Zara Noor Abbas is known for her stellar acting skills since 2016 with her first debut drama Dharkan.

By the passing time, she has groomed herself a lot with her sassy fashion sense and fitness journey.

She is now becoming a renowned model. She has also worked with famous Pakistani designers and never failed to impress her fans and admirers.

Zara’s make-up is more on the sculpted side now compared to before. Her hair has always been long and flowing in dark brunette shades or black.

The way she carries herself in sarees is mind-blowing and we can’t take our eyes off her beauty.