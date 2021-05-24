One of the fine and gorgeous actresses of the Pakistani showbiz industry, Zarnish Khan has treated fans with her amazing dance skills, giving us some filmy vibes.

Taking to Instagram, Zarnish was seen filming her dance moves wearing a stunning traditional attire.

“Only super filmy people will get the vibe,” she captioned the post.

Earlier, the actress had shared her stunning snaps wearing a traditional long flared-frock with a sleeveless blouse.

“In love with this dress,” she wrote.

The actress chose her hair to fall straight and complimented her entire look with soft party makeup.

Actress Zarnish Khan is well-known for her appearance in Urdu television serials. She has played the role of Alizeh in Susraal Mera for which she received Hum Award for Best Soap Actress. Later she played the role in Aye Zindagi and Sehra Main Safar.

Yeh Dil Mera, was Zarnish’s last project she worked on, which was a hit. In the serial, she starred alongside Adnan Siddiqui and Mira Sethi as Ahad Raza Mir’s mother.