The “Year of the Black Woman” was the theme of the 21st annual BET Awards, which took place on Sunday night. Taraji P. Henson, an award-winning actress, hosted the event from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, where a live audience was present for the first time since the outbreak began.
Check out the full list of nominees and winners:
Album of the Year
Heaux Tales Jazmine Sullivan — Winner
Ungodly Hour — Chloe x Halle
King’s Disease — Nas
Good News — Megan Thee Stallion
Blame it on Baby — DaBaby
After Hours — The Weeknd
Best Female R&B / Pop Artist
H.E.R. — Winner
Beyoncé
Jazmine Sullivan
Jhené Aiko
Summer Walker
Sza
Best Male R&B / Pop Artist
Chris Brown — Winner
6LACK
Anderson .Paak
Giveon
Tank
The Weeknd
Best Group
21 Savage & Metro Boomin
Chloe X Halle
Chris Brown & Young Thug
City Girls
Migos
Best Collaboration
“WAP” Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion — Winner
“Rockstar” — DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch
“Popstar” — DJ Khaled ft. Drake
“What’s Poppin (Remix)” — Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez and Lil Wayne
“Cry Baby” — Megan Thee Stallion ft. DaBaby
“For the Night” — Pop Smoke ft. Lil Baby and DaBaby
Best Male Hip Hop Artist
Lil Baby — Winner
DaBaby
Drake
Cole
Jack Harlow
Pop Smoke
Best Female Hip Hop Artist
Megan Thee Stallion — Winner
Cardi B
Coi Leray
Doja Cat
Latto
Saweetie
Video of the Year
“WAP” Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion — Winner
“Up” — Cardi B
“Do It” — Chloe x Halle
“Go Crazy” — Chris Brown and Young Thug
“Laugh Now Cry Later” — Drake ft. Lil Durk
“Leave the Door Open” — Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak and Silk Sonic
Video Director of the Year
Bruno Mars & Florent Déchard — Winner
Benny Boom
Cole Bennett
Colin Tilley
Dave Meyers
Hype Williams
Best New Artist
Giveon — Winner
Coi Leray
Flo Milli
Jack Harlow
Latto
Pooh Shiesty
Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel / Inspirational Award
“Strong God” — Kirk Franklin
“In Jesus Name” — Bebe Winans
“Never Lost” — Cece Winans
“Hold Us Together” — H.E.R.
“Thank You For It All” — Marvin Sapp
“Touch From You” — Tamela Mann
BET Her Award
“Good Days” Sza — Winner
“So Done” — Alicia Keys ft. Khalid
“Baby Mama” — Brandy ft. Chance the Rapper
“Anti Queen” — Bri Steves
“Baby Girl” — Chloe x Halle
“Rooted” — Ciara ft. Ester Dean
Best International Act
Burna Boy, Nigeria — Winner
Aya Nakamura — France
Diamond Platnumz — Tanzania
Emicida — Brazil
Headie One — United Kingdom
Wizkid — Nigeria
Young T & Bugsey — United Kingdom
Youssopha — France
Viewer’s Choice Award
“Savage (Remix)” Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé – Winner
“WAP” – Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion
“Go Crazy” – Chris Brown & Young Thug
“Rockstar” – DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch
“Popstar” – DJ Khaled ft. Drake
“Laugh Now Cry Later” – Drake ft. Lil Durk
“The Bigger Picture” – Lil Baby
“Leave the Door Open” – Silk Sonic
Best Movie
“Judas and the Black Messiah” — Winner
“Coming 2 America”
“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”
“One Night in Miami”
“Soul”
“The United States Vs. Billie Holiday”
Best Actress
Andra Day — Winner
Angela Bassett
Issa Rae
Jurnee Smollett
Viola Davis
Zendaya
Best Actor
Chadwick Boseman — Winner
Aldis Hodge
Damson Idris
Daniel Kaluuya
Eddie Murphy
Lakeith Stanfield
Youngstars Award:
Marsai Martin — Winner
Alex R. Hibbert
Ethan Hutchison
Lonnie Chavis
Michael Epps
Storm Reid
Sportswoman of the Year Award:
Naomi Osaka — Winner
A’ja Wilson
Candace Parker
Claressa Shields
Serena Williams
Skylar Diggins-Smith
Sportsman of the Year Award:
Lebron James — Winner
Kyrie Irving
Patrick Mahomes
Russell Westbrook
Russell Wilson
Stephen Curry
Viewer’s Choice: Best New International Act
Bree Runway, United Kingdom — Winner
Arlo Parks — United Kingdom
Bramsito — France
Elaine — South Africa
MC Dricka — Brazil
Ronisia — France
Tems — Nigeria