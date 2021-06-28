The “Year of the Black Woman” was the theme of the 21st annual BET Awards, which took place on Sunday night. Taraji P. Henson, an award-winning actress, hosted the event from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, where a live audience was present for the first time since the outbreak began.

Check out the full list of nominees and winners:

Album of the Year

Heaux Tales Jazmine Sullivan — Winner

Ungodly Hour — Chloe x Halle

King’s Disease — Nas

Good News — Megan Thee Stallion

Blame it on Baby — DaBaby

After Hours — The Weeknd

Best Female R&B / Pop Artist

H.E.R. — Winner

Beyoncé

Jazmine Sullivan

Jhené Aiko

Summer Walker

Sza

Best Male R&B / Pop Artist

Chris Brown — Winner

6LACK

Anderson .Paak

Giveon

Tank

The Weeknd

Best Group

21 Savage & Metro Boomin

Chloe X Halle

Chris Brown & Young Thug

City Girls

Migos

Best Collaboration

“WAP” Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion — Winner

“Rockstar” — DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch

“Popstar” — DJ Khaled ft. Drake

“What’s Poppin (Remix)” — Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez and Lil Wayne

“Cry Baby” — Megan Thee Stallion ft. DaBaby

“For the Night” — Pop Smoke ft. Lil Baby and DaBaby

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

Lil Baby — Winner

DaBaby

Drake

Cole

Jack Harlow

Pop Smoke

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

Megan Thee Stallion — Winner

Cardi B

Coi Leray

Doja Cat

Latto

Saweetie

Video of the Year

“WAP” Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion — Winner

“Up” — Cardi B

“Do It” — Chloe x Halle

“Go Crazy” — Chris Brown and Young Thug

“Laugh Now Cry Later” — Drake ft. Lil Durk

“Leave the Door Open” — Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak and Silk Sonic

Video Director of the Year

Bruno Mars & Florent Déchard — Winner

Benny Boom

Cole Bennett

Colin Tilley

Dave Meyers

Hype Williams

Best New Artist

Giveon — Winner

Coi Leray

Flo Milli

Jack Harlow

Latto

Pooh Shiesty

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel / Inspirational Award

“Strong God” — Kirk Franklin

“In Jesus Name” — Bebe Winans

“Never Lost” — Cece Winans

“Hold Us Together” — H.E.R.

“Thank You For It All” — Marvin Sapp

“Touch From You” — Tamela Mann

BET Her Award

“Good Days” Sza — Winner

“So Done” — Alicia Keys ft. Khalid

“Baby Mama” — Brandy ft. Chance the Rapper

“Anti Queen” — Bri Steves

“Baby Girl” — Chloe x Halle

“Rooted” — Ciara ft. Ester Dean

Best International Act

Burna Boy, Nigeria — Winner

Aya Nakamura — France

Diamond Platnumz — Tanzania

Emicida — Brazil

Headie One — United Kingdom

Wizkid — Nigeria

Young T & Bugsey — United Kingdom

Youssopha — France

Viewer’s Choice Award

“Savage (Remix)” Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé – Winner

“WAP” – Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion

“Go Crazy” – Chris Brown & Young Thug

“Rockstar” – DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch

“Popstar” – DJ Khaled ft. Drake

“Laugh Now Cry Later” – Drake ft. Lil Durk

“The Bigger Picture” – Lil Baby

“Leave the Door Open” – Silk Sonic

Best Movie

“Judas and the Black Messiah” — Winner

“Coming 2 America”

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

“One Night in Miami”

“Soul”

“The United States Vs. Billie Holiday”

Best Actress

Andra Day — Winner

Angela Bassett

Issa Rae

Jurnee Smollett

Viola Davis

Zendaya

Best Actor

Chadwick Boseman — Winner

Aldis Hodge

Damson Idris

Daniel Kaluuya

Eddie Murphy

Lakeith Stanfield

Youngstars Award:

Marsai Martin — Winner

Alex R. Hibbert

Ethan Hutchison

Lonnie Chavis

Michael Epps

Storm Reid

Sportswoman of the Year Award:

Naomi Osaka — Winner

A’ja Wilson

Candace Parker

Claressa Shields

Serena Williams

Skylar Diggins-Smith

Sportsman of the Year Award:

Lebron James — Winner

Kyrie Irving

Patrick Mahomes

Russell Westbrook

Russell Wilson

Stephen Curry

Viewer’s Choice: Best New International Act

Bree Runway, United Kingdom — Winner

Arlo Parks — United Kingdom

Bramsito — France

Elaine — South Africa

MC Dricka — Brazil

Ronisia — France

Tems — Nigeria