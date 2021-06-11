Double Click 728 x 90
a message from dilip kumar’s twitter account astonishes fans

Hamna HumailWeb Editor

11th Jun, 2021. 04:10 pm
dilip kumar message

A message in Urdu from Dilip Kumar’s official Twitter account regarding the health of the legendary Bollywood actor has pleasantly surprised fans.

In a tweet shared in Urdu from Dilip Kumar’s official Twitter account, it was said that God has mercy and compassion on Dilip Sahib, mentioning that he is going home from the hospital.

Fans were also thanked for their prayers in the message.

Dilip Kumar’s account released a message not only in Urdu but also in Hindi and English regarding his condition.

It may be recalled that a few days ago, Dilip Kumar was admitted to the hospital due to respiratory problems.

Rumors regarding the legendary actor’s death also circulated, but his wife Saira Banu denied the rumors saying that her husband was fine and would be discharged from the hospital soon.

