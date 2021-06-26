Aamir Liaquat breaks the silence on his divorce rumors

Leading television host and PTI leader Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain broke his silence over the news of divorce from his second wife Syeda Tuba Aamir.

Aamir Liaquat shared a short video to his social media account on Instagram showing a screenshot of Tuba Aamir’s Twitter account.

He pointed out that Tuba Aamir’s account on Twitter had the words ‘Proud wife of Aamir Liaquat’ written in her bio.

The television host said, “This is Tuba’s account on Twitter and this is me, and everything else is nonsense.”

Sharing this short video, Aamir Liaquat wrote, “The reaction has just begun.”

It is to be noted that the news of Aamir Liaquat’s separation from Tuba Aamir has been circulating on social media in large numbers, which he has now denied with this short video.

It may be recalled that last year Aamir Liaquat Hussain’s ex-wife Syeda Bushra Iqbal had confirmed their divorce. He then got married to Syeda Tuba Aamir for the second time.