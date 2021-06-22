Double Click 728 x 90
Accused TikToker Kashif Zameer granted bail

Hamna HumailWeb Editor

22nd Jun, 2021. 01:00 pm
Kashif Zameer bail

A local court in Lahore has granted bail to Kashif Zameer, a fraud accused in the Turkish drama actor Ertuğrul Gazi’s hero Engin Altan Düzyatan’s case.

Judicial Magistrate of Model Town heard the bail plea of ​​accused Kashif Zameer in the case of possession of arms and posing as a government official.

According to the prosecution, the accused Kashif Zameer identified himself as a government official. A blue light vehicle and a weapon were also recovered from his possession.

The accused is not entitled to bail however the accused’s lawyer was of the view that the provisions in the FIR are bailable, and that bail should be granted till the trial is completed.

The court granted bail to accused Kashif Zameer in exchange for a bond of Rs 100,000.

