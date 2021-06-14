Actor Sami Khan believes Turkish dramas have benefited our industry

Leading Pakistani actor and model who appears in Pakistani films and television dramas Sami Khan has termed Turkish dramas as the best for the Pakistan showbiz industry.

According to media reports, Sami Khan recently participated in a show on a private TV channel with his brother Taifoor Khan where he was asked various questions regarding Turkish dramas.

During the show, the host asked actor Sami Khan, “Are you against broadcasting Turkish dramas in Pakistan?”

Answering the host’s question, Sami Khan said, “Yes! If these dramas are not imported properly, I will definitely be against their broadcasting.

The actor further said, “When we import a car from abroad, we must take care that its import should not harm the local industry, nor should foreign dramas harm our industry.”

“If foreign dramas are standard, they must be aired in Pakistan, it will benefit our industry,” said the actor.

Sami Khan additionally said, “Foreign dramas have always benefited our industry and Turkish dramas have also greatly improved our drama industry, so we should continue broadcasting them.”

He said that “Afaq Turk series based on Islamic conquests is the best drama.”

It should be noted that the well-known Turkish series ‘Diriliş: Ertuğrul’ was being aired on state TV by dubbing it in the national language, and it proved to be very popular among the Pakistani audience.