Actress Meera is receiving death threats

Actress Meera has said that the police have foiled the seizure of her property but the main accused is threatening to kill her and her family.

She also appealed to Prime Minister Imran Khan to take notice and put the name of the accused in the ECL, a system of border control.

On the other hand, the main accused Mian Shahid Mehmood had released a video statement after the cases were registered in which he said that he is an overseas Pakistani, and that the actress has cheated him.

Actress Meera along with her brother, mother and lawyer while talking to media at Lahore Press Club said that her family is in great danger and is receiving death threats. She further said that the 5 accused of alleged possession of her property have been arrested but the main accused Mian Shahid has absconded.

Her mother Shafqat Zahra Bukhari revealed that the late political leader Makhdoom Muhammad Ameen Faheem had introduced her to Mian Shahid 15 years ago and since then he has been like her son.

Accused Mian Shahid Mehmood had released a video statement in which he said that he is a British citizen, and that he had bought a property from his mother-like-figure, Shafqat Zahra for Rs 100 million.

He also said that he got the possession of the property by paying Rs. 90 million, after which he was known as the ‘Qabza group’.