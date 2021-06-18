Double Click 728 x 90
After Pakistani films, Bilal Ashraf will be seen in dramas as well

Hamna HumailWeb Editor

18th Jun, 2021. 02:31 pm
Bilal Ashraf dramas

Bilal Ashraf, a renowned actor of the Pakistani showbiz industry, was advised by fans to work in Pakistani dramas along with working in Pakistani films. Replying to fans, the actor revealed that he would soon be seen in dramas as well.

Bilal Ashraf shared a beautiful new photo of himself on the photo and video sharing app Instagram in which he can be seen smiling his million dollar smile.

 

A post shared by Bilal Ashraf (@ashrafbilal)

He wrote in the caption of his post, “S – See M – Miracles I – In L – Life E – Everyday”

This photo of the actor has been lauded by social media users as they flooded the comments section with heaps of praise for the actor. Some netizens are glorifying his dimples and smile while the rest are praising his handsome face.

Replying to a user’s query, Bilal Ashraf replied saying that he will soon appear in dramas as well.

