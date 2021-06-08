Ahmad Ali Butt shares a heartfelt note on Farhad Humayun’s demise

Ahmad Ali Butt shared a heartfelt and overwhelming note for his late friend Farhad Humayun, his fans and celebrities took to their social media to pay tribute to the deceased and pray for his eternal peace.

Famed Pakistani musician, who founded the band Overload, Farhad Humayun passed away on Tuesday. The singer’s death was announced on the official social media page of Overload on Facebook, as the band requested fans to pray for the departed soul.

On his Instagram account, Ahmad Ali Butt shared a throwback picture with Farhad and wrote “Today @farhad.humayun left us, I have known you almost all my musical life. From Lahore underground days to our professional lives… my friend you have always been ahead of your time”.

“Your passion for music and arts was incredible and the way you truly followed your heart.”

He went on to say, “You will always shine on like a crazy diamond my friend and your work will live forever. Thank you for your kindness, your friendship and your inspiration my brother. Allah bless your soul Ameen. #farhadhumayun.”