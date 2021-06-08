Ali Zafar Pens A Heartfelt Goodbye Note For His Friend Farhad Humayun

Pakistan’s acclaimed singing sensation Ali Zafar has penned a heartfelt note for his fellow singer Farhad Humayun after his sudden demise on Tuesday.

“You were a fighter,” wrote Ali Zafar on his Twitter along with a picture featuring both the singers holding mics.

“Goodbye old friend. You were an inspiration for so many. Your contribution to music and in people’s lives cannot be defined in a few lines. You were more than a musician and a performer…you were a fighter… destined for greatness and great you were. R.I.P,” the tweet read.

Good bye old friend. You were an inspiration for so many. Your contribution to music and in people’s lives cannot be defined in a few lines. You were more than a musician and a performer…you were a fighter… destined for greatness and great you were. R.I.P #farhadhumayun pic.twitter.com/RW4hvr5exC — Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) June 8, 2021

Pakistan’s famed ‎Musician and Singer Farhad Humayun passes away today, confirmed his elder cousin Taimur Rahman on Tuesday on Twitter.

Pakistani band Overload’s Facebook post read, “The magnificent Farhad Humayun left us for the stars this morning. Stoic in the face of challenges, uncompromising in his values, generous to a fault, witty as hell! Fadi was far too ahead of his time, both in spirit and art.”

“He would want us to celebrate his life, so we request his family, friends and fans to honour him and say a prayer for him today,” it added.

“We can almost hear him say these words by David Bowie: “I don’t know where I’m going from here, but I promise it won’t be boring”. Godspeed our gentle giant and thank you for creating a riot!” the post concluded.



However, the cause of his death is still unclear, however, Humayun was diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2018 and was being operated on by the “world’s greatest surgeon”.

Moreover, with a heavy heart, several fellow celebrities, netizens and friends took to their social media to mourn the untimely demise of the iconic musician.