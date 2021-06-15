Double Click 728 x 90
Alizeh Shah’s recent video by the coast goes viral

Hamna HumailWeb Editor

15th Jun, 2021. 02:57 pm
Alizeh Shah

Actress Alizeh Shah’s video by the beach on Billie Eilish’s new song ‘Lost Cause’ went viral.

The actress shared a video to her Instagram account in which she can be seen standing by the shore at the beach, enjoying the cool summer breeze donned in a blue top paired with jeans.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alizooo (@alizehshahofficial)

In the caption of the video shared on social media, she wrote the name of Billie Eilish’s song, ‘Lost Cause’ which shows that she is fascinated by this song of late.

The video of the Pakistani artist in her shoulder length hair is being highly praised by fans.

So far, countless people have commented praising the actress on this video of hers.

