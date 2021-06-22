Amjad Sabri: Magical Voice Of Legend Qawwal Still Echoes In Ears

Amjad Sabri, a well-known Qawwal, was assassinated in Karachi five years ago, but the motive behind his assassination is still debatable.

Shiite-Sunni riots, alleged blasphemy or political affiliation, investigators occasionally offered all the justifications, and later denied them themselves.

Even the police were confused about the arrest of the culprits involved in the murder of Amjad Sabri and more than one group was arrested.

He was assassinated on the roads of Karachi on June 22, 2016.

Amjad Sabri’s soulful voice and his tragic targeted killing make us all sad even after three passed years.

A group of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), who had earlier accused Sabri of blasphemy, targeted him on the 16th of Ramadan in Karachi’s Liaquatabad area.

The TTP had taken responsibility for the attack and thousands of people attended Sabri’s funeral prayers.

But later police investigations and arrests made it clear that the statement was not very true.

Sabri’s last song on a TV channel included the words, “When I shudder in my dark tomb, dear Prophet, look after me.”

In the context of the TTP’s statement, something said in a morning show led to his death. But if you later listen to the statements of the accused, who were arrested by the police for murder, then it is known that perhaps Amjad Sabri had refused to pay any extortion which he had to suffer the consequences.

Whatever the reason, a voice was silenced forever which was the identity of this city, with which this whole city was known and without distinction, all the citizens considered it their own.

A Tribute To Amjad Sabri Shaheed On His Death Anniversary

Amjad Sabri was the son and nephew of the Qawwal icons from the Sabri Brothers, Ghulam Farid Sabri and Maqbool Sabri. Like his elders, Sabri dedicated his life and serve the tradition of Sufi qawwali.

Sabri’s most famous kalaam ‘Tajdar-e-Haram’ and ‘Bhar Do Jholi’ is still in the hearts of his fans. Lastly, he worked on a project with Coke Studio where he performed Aaj Rang Hai with Rahat Fateh Ali Khan.

But, unfortunately, Amjad Sabri couldn’t witness the release of his much-awaited project of Coke Studio.

A person of humble nature and mesmerizing voice was gunned down on 22nd June and 16th Ramadan 2016, which surely marked a sad day for the whole nation.

Moreover, a huge number of Karachi citizens and politicians said Fateha prayers and lit lamps to commemorate the departed soul, leaving behind people in heavy tears.