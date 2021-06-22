Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Amjad Sabri: Magical Voice Of Legend Qawwal Still Echoes In Ears

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

22nd Jun, 2021. 12:55 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
Amjad Sabri: Magical Voice Of Legend Qawwal Still Echoes In Ears

Amjad Sabri, a well-known Qawwal, was assassinated in Karachi five years ago, but the motive behind his assassination is still debatable.

Shiite-Sunni riots, alleged blasphemy or political affiliation, investigators occasionally offered all the justifications, and later denied them themselves.

Even the police were confused about the arrest of the culprits involved in the murder of Amjad Sabri and more than one group was arrested.

He was assassinated on the roads of Karachi on June 22, 2016.

Amjad Sabri’s soulful voice and his tragic targeted killing make us all sad even after three passed years.

A group of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), who had earlier accused Sabri of blasphemy, targeted him on the 16th of Ramadan in Karachi’s Liaquatabad area.

The TTP had taken responsibility for the attack and thousands of people attended Sabri’s funeral prayers.

But later police investigations and arrests made it clear that the statement was not very true.

Sabri’s last song on a TV channel included the words, “When I shudder in my dark tomb, dear Prophet, look after me.”

In the context of the TTP’s statement, something said in a morning show led to his death. But if you later listen to the statements of the accused, who were arrested by the police for murder, then it is known that perhaps Amjad Sabri had refused to pay any extortion which he had to suffer the consequences.

Whatever the reason, a voice was silenced forever which was the identity of this city, with which this whole city was known and without distinction, all the citizens considered it their own.

 

 

A Tribute To Amjad Sabri Shaheed On His Death Anniversary

Amjad Sabri was the son and nephew of the Qawwal icons from the Sabri Brothers, Ghulam Farid Sabri and Maqbool Sabri. Like his elders, Sabri dedicated his life and serve the tradition of Sufi qawwali.

Sabri’s most famous kalaam ‘Tajdar-e-Haram’ and ‘Bhar Do Jholi’ is still in the hearts of his fans. Lastly, he worked on a project with Coke Studio where he performed Aaj Rang Hai with Rahat Fateh Ali Khan.

But, unfortunately, Amjad Sabri couldn’t witness the release of his much-awaited project of Coke Studio.

A person of humble nature and mesmerizing voice was gunned down on 22nd June and 16th Ramadan 2016, which surely marked a sad day for the whole nation.

Moreover, a huge number of Karachi citizens and politicians said Fateha prayers and lit lamps to commemorate the departed soul, leaving behind people in heavy tears.

 

Double Click 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

queen and husband
5 mins ago
Royal Family honors Prince Philip on Father’s Day

The British Royal Family marked their first Father’s Day without the family...
Kashif Zameer bail
1 hour ago
Accused TikToker Kashif Zameer granted bail

A local court in Lahore has granted bail to Kashif Zameer, a...
Feroze Khan's wife
2 hours ago
How is Feroze Khan’s attitude towards his wife Alizey?

Everybody’s beloved actress of Pakistan Iqra Aziz has revealed that Feroze Khan...
Ayeza Khan Charming Photos In White Dress Goes Viral
14 hours ago
Ayeza Khan Charming Photos In White Dress Goes Viral

Famous and beautiful actress of Pakistan showbiz industry Ayeza Khan has shared...
Kapil Sharma Show
15 hours ago
Kapil Sharma Shared A Photo Of His Son On Social Media

For the first time, Kapil Sharma, the host of India's popular comedy...
Actors Usama Khan and Zainab Shabbir are getting married?
15 hours ago
Usama Khan and Zainab Shabbir are getting married?

Emerging actress of Pakistan showbiz industry Zainab Shabbir and actor Usama Khan's...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

queen and husband
5 mins ago
Royal Family honors Prince Philip on Father’s Day

The British Royal Family marked their first Father’s Day without the family...
PCB players registration deadline extended
12 mins ago
PCB extends deadline for players’ registration till July 5

Following requests from a number of cricket clubs who had missed registration...
Pakistan Not Able To Increase Defence Budget Due To Previous Govts' Debts
15 mins ago
Pakistan Not Able To Increase Defence Budget Due To Previous Govts’ Debts

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry has said that Pakistan has not been able...
NCOC vaccine guidelines changed
1 hour ago
NCOC Amends guidelines for two-dose Chinese vaccines

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has updated the guidelines for...