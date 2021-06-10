Double Click 728 x 90
Are Kanye West and Irina Shayk secretly dating?

Hina Masood

10th Jun, 2021. 09:51 am
Kanye West

Kanye West and Irina Shayk’s romance was confirmed to their fans on Wednesday and they were stunned by the shocking news.

According to sources, it seems like Kanye West and Irina Shayk has been secretly dating for few months.

The duo is now completely in love now as their dating news went viral which is confirmed by Us Weekly.

“Kanye and Irina [are] dating,” an insider confirmed to the outlet. “They’ve been quietly seeing each other for a couple of months.”

“Irina and Kanye have been spending time together and getting to know one another,” a second source added. “He’s always thought she was beautiful and they’re both looking forward to seeing where this goes.”

Kanye and Irina sent the internet into a frenzy after it was revealed that the two are dating.

Kanye’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from him in February.

 

