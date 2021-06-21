Armeena Khan: Harassment Of Women Has Become A Global Problem

The leading actress of the Pakistani drama industry, Armeena Khan has said that harassment of women has become a global problem.

In one of her stories on Instagram, the actress described the nature of an incident that happened to her in Manchester.

Armina Khan said that when I went for a walk in Manchester, England today, I was harassed and the women jogging in front of me were experiencing the same thing.

She said, “I went out for a long walk today in Manchester. The cat calling was unreal, not just myself but other female joggers ahead of me were also experiencing the same thing. This is a global problem,”

She stated this event ‘ridiculous’.