Asim Azhar shares a new video on popular demand

Asim Azhar, a young singer of the Pakistani music industry, fulfilled the desire of his fans by sharing a video for them as he sang a Bollywood song on their request.

Asim Azhar shared the video on the social networking site Twitter in which he can be heard humming a popular song “Chand Chhupa Badal Mein” from Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai and Salman Khan’s renowned film ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’.

on popular demand.. chaand chupa badal mai 🥰 pic.twitter.com/TS9EDrfxM4 — Asim Azhar (@AsimAzharr) June 29, 2021

Sharing the video, Asim Azhar wrote in the caption, “on popular demand.. chaand chupa badal mai”

Fans are very happy to hear the Bollywood song in the melodious voice of the singer and are praising Asim Azhar filling the comments section with loving and appreciative comments.

It should be noted that in the past, Asim Azhar and Hania Aamir had a close bond as the two were in a relationship. Later, the two parted ways, after which the singer was severely criticized.

Now, almost a year and a half later, Hania Aamir and Asim Azhar have been waging a war of words on social media due to which both of them are making headlines.