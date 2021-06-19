Double Click 728 x 90
Atif Aslam expresses his desire to perform alongside Arijit Singh

Hamna HumailWeb Editor

19th Jun, 2021. 04:17 pm
Atif Aslam Arijit Singh

Atif Aslam, a world-renowned singer who has won the hearts of millions of fans across the border, as well as in Pakistan, has expressed his desire to perform in Pakistan with Indian singer Arijit Singh.

Atif Aslam, who is currently in northern Pakistan to shoot his upcoming music video ‘Rafta Rafta’, has expressed his desire to perform alongside Indian singer Arijit Singh.

Atif Aslam shared a video to his verified Instagram account in which he can be seen driving in the northern areas of Pakistan.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Atif Aslam (@atifaslam)

It can be seen in the video that Atif Aslam is sitting in the car listening to Bollywood singer Arijit Singh’s most popular song ‘ Hawayein and at the same time making a video of the scenic view of nature from his mobile phone.

Atif Aslam wrote in the caption of his post, addressing Arijit Singh, “Imagine performing here for our fans – beautifully sung brother”

News has been circulating on social media since yesterday regarding Sajal Aly’s acting in Atif Aslam’s new music video.

It is said that the title of this new song of Atif Aslam is ‘Rafta Rafta’ while this song is being shot in Skardu, northern region of Pakistan.

After hearing the news, Sajal Aly’s fans are overjoyed to see their favorite actress in the music video of world famous singer Atif Aslam.

