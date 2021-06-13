Atif Aslam, Sajal Aly Will soon share screen together in a music video

Sajal Aly, Pakistan’s rising actress will soon share the screen with renowned singer Atif Aslam’s new music video “Rafta Rafta”, the shooting of which has begun in Skardu.

The rumour mill has it that actress Sajal Ahad Mir is currently shooting for singer Atif Aslam’s new music video.

However, no official comment has been made over this news by Atif and Sajal.

The reports have left millions of fans excited and they are eagerly waiting for the new music video.

Moreover, Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir’s much-awaited web series Dhoop Ki Deewar is all set to premiere on streaming platform ZEE5 on June 25.

The couple had shared the first look of Dhoop Ki Deewar on their Instagram handles. The series also has stars Savera Nadeem, Samina Ahmed and Manzar Sehbai in notable roles.

“They broke the wall of hatred and revenge, And the pieces formed a new bond of love,” the Alif starlet captioned the post.