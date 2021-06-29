Double Click 728 x 90
Atif Aslam Wins Hearts With His Latest Video Song ‘Dil Jalane Ki Baat’

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

29th Jun, 2021. 03:10 pm
Atif Aslam Dil Jalane Ki Baat

Pakistan’s acclaimed singing sensation Atif Aslam has gained immense appreciation with his latest music video Dil Jalane Ki Baat.

Atif Aslam took to Instagram and announced that Dil Jalane Ki Baat is finally out now.

The singer’s latest romantic song has won the hearts of the fans and the music video has so far surpassed over 1.6 million views within 24 hours of its release.

The music video is directed by US director David Zennie and it features actress Raquel Valdez.

The original version of the song was sung by the Queen of Melody, Noor Jehan in the 80s.

Earlier, Atif Aslam had disclosed on his social media that he and his car mirror are talking to each other.

He wrote in the caption, “Mein aur meri gari ka sheesha akser yeh batein kertay hain”

In this video, the songs playing in Atif Aslam’s car can also be heard.

The video posted by Atif Aslam had received thousands of likes in just a couple of hours. Atif Aslam’s fans and internet users were all praise for the singer after viewing his video.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Atif Aslam (@atifaslam)

