Ayaz Samoo Aka Sajid Billa Receives COVID-19 Vaccine Jab

Pakistani showbiz industry’s actor, model, host, writer, and standup comedian Ayaz Samoo has posted an interesting message on his social media account after being vaccinated against the global epidemic Covid-19.

Ayaz Samoo shared a few of his photos on his Instagram account, one of which was taken while receiving the corona vaccine, while the other shows the actor with a spoon and a bulb placed on his Tshirt.

The actor wrote an interesting and humorous caption with his post saying, “Ji electromagnetic vaccine lagwa li… CHAMACH bhi chipak raha hai aur “BALAB” (bulb) bhi jal raha hai.”

“Bohot maza aariya hai, dil garden garden horiya hai… Jokes apart. ,” he joked.

Addressing the general public, the actor wrote, “There are no such side effects, please vaccinate yourself ASAP, it’s your national duty to make Pakistan Covid free. I’ve done my job,now it’s your turn if you are still hesitant about it.”

It may be recalled that before Ayaz Samoo, many artists of the Pakistan Showbiz industry have been vaccinated including Adnan Siddiqui, Ahmed Ali Butt, Hira Mani, Bushra Ansari, Armeena Khan, Iffat Omar, Hina Khawaja, Seemi Raheel and Samina Peerzada among others.