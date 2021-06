Ayeza Khan, Pakistani actress who has recently joined TikTok, has crossed 100,000 followers on video-sharing platform.

Ayeza, with 9.2 million is the most followed Pakistani celebrity on Instagram followers, joined TikTok on May 25, 2021.

The Mere Paas Tum Ho actress reached 100,000 followers on TikTok on Thursday.

Ayeza Khan recently joined TikTok and urged her fans to follow her o the video sharing service.

