Ayeza Khan is all ready for Eid-Al-Adha with this new ensemble

Everybody’s favorite actress of the Pakistani showbiz industry Ayeza Khan has opted to wear an attired which is of a new beautiful design for Eid al-Adha or for formal gatherings.

Ayeza Khan, who has more than 9 million followers on Instagram, has made a place in the hearts of her fans through her super hit dramas and beautiful photo shoots.

The ‘Mere Paas Tum Ho’ actress recently did a new photo shoot for a clothing brand. The actress has shared some beautiful photos of her photo shoot to her Instagram account.

“quintessential luxe wear is my new favourite,” she wrote, sharing the photos. “A classic fit for the upcoming Eid ul Azha, or intimate gatherings.”

Away from TV dramas, nowadays Ayeza Khan is more focused on modeling .She is also sharing new charming photos of herself from her new modeling projects which are being well received by her fans.

Actress Ayeza Khan knows the art of keeping her fans happy and entertained, which is why she is the only actress in the Pakistani showbiz industry so far who is rarely criticized by her fans.