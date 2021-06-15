Billie Eilish, a rising star in the United States, is due to perform in a digital concert alongside H.E.R. and Kid Cudi. Beginning June 17, Amazon will be broadcasting the event live across the world.

The event is being hosted by the eCommerce behemoth as part of the company’s anniversary festivities. Amazon has special deals on Prime Day, a holiday celebrated by the company. On the 21st and 22nd of June, there will be a major sales extravaganza.

Billie Eilish will perform songs from her second album, “Happier Than Ever.”

“These iconic artists have not only broken new ground in music but are inspired storytellers, culture creators, and visionaries,” Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios, said in a statement to ET.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Billie, H.E.R., and Cudi to bring these authentic and deeply personal specials to fans around the world as we celebrate Prime Day.”

Amazon Music also dropped the trailer for the event. “The Prime Day Show is a three-part special event featuring award-winning artists Billie Eilish, Kid Cudi and H.E.R. in an immersive musical experience,” said Amazon Music on its YouTube channel.

“These groundbreaking performers fuse music with powerful visuals and storytelling transporting fans into unique worlds.”

The event is available for free on Amazon’s streaming platform.