Boman Irani’s mother passes away at 94

Hamna HumailWeb Editor

10th Jun, 2021. 12:45 pm
Boman Irani's mother

Jerbanoo Irani, mother of the senior Bollywood actor Boman Irani, who played a pivotal role in several Bollywood films, has passed away, the actor reported on social media.

Boman Irani shared a photo of his mother to his verified Instagram account, along with a long caption.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Boman Irani (@boman_irani)

The Bollywood actor said, “Mother Irani passed away peacefully in her sleep early this morning.
Jer was 94. She played the role of both mother and father to me,since she was 32.”

“What a spirit she was.
Filled with funny stories that only she could tell.
The longest arm that always dug deep into her pockets,even when there wasn’t much there. When she sent me to the movies, she made sure all the compound kids came with me. ‘Don’t forget the popcorn’ she would say” he wrote.

He further mentioned that his mother loved food and music.

Recalling his mother’s memorable words, the actor wrote, “You are not an actor for people to praise you. You are an actor only so you can make people smile.”
“Make people happy” She said.”

“Last night she asked for Malai Kulfi and some mango.
She could have asked for the moon and the stars if she wished.
She was, and always will be…….A Star.” Boman Irani wrote emotionally.

Fans are mourning the death of the legendary actor’s mother on his post.

