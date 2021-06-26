British Pop Icon David Bowie’s $4 Painting Sold For Nearly $90,000

A recently discovered painting by British pop icon David Bowie has sold for 90 90,000 (Rs. 141 million) at an auction in Toronto, according to a Canadian auction house.

The painting was purchased for $4 (Pakistani Rupees 630) from a Canadian retailer.

According to the French news agency AFP, the sale price has disproved all estimates that the auction house Cowley Abbott’s small painting was auctioned for 7,000 to 10,000 dollars. This painting was purchased by an American collector.

Rob Cowley, who owns the auction house, says the painting is part of a D-Head series by the famous British singer, featuring pictures of him, his friends and others. It was painted between 1995 and 1997.

The pink background image was originally sold in 2001 through a website.

The painting appeared two decades later in a donation store in Ontario, 300 kilometres from Toronto. An anonymous buyer paid $4 for it.

Regarding the price of the painting, Rob Cowley said the seller was “delighted and surprised” that the painting fetched such a high price.

David Bowie, a British singer who was also adored for playing the role of Goblin King in the movie, Labyrinth, died of cancer on January 10, 2016, two days after the release of his 25th music album on his 69th birthday.