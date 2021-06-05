Double Click 728 x 90
Burak Özçivit Aka Osman Bey celebrates his wife’s birthday

Hamna HumailWeb Editor

05th Jun, 2021. 12:32 pm
Burak Özçivit

Leading actor of the Turkish drama industry Burak Özçivit, who played the lead role of Osman Bey in the Ottoman-era Turkish series Diriliş: Ertuğrul’s sequel Kuruluş: Osman, wished his wife, Fahriye Evcen Özçivit, on her birthday.

The Turkish actor shared a beautiful photo of his family on the photo and video sharing app, Instagram.

In this photo, actor Burak Özçivit’s wife Fahriye Evcen and their son Karan Özçivit  can be seen posing together for a photo on a sofa in broad daylight.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Burak Özçivit (@burakozcivit)

Wishing his wife Fahriye Evcen on her birthday, Burak Özçivit wrote in Turkish, “Nice mutlu,sağlıklı senelere güzel eşim.Doğum günün kutlu olsun.”

He wished his beautiful wife many happy and healthy years.

Expressing her love for the actor, his wife commented on the post saying, “You are my everything.”

Turkish actor, Burak Özçivit tied the knot in 2017 and now the beautiful couple has a son named Karan Özçivit.

