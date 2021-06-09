Double Click 728 x 90
Cengiz Coşkun Aka Turgut Alp beguiles fans with his latest picture

Hamna HumailWeb Editor

09th Jun, 2021. 11:03 am
Cengiz Coşkun

The new post of the actor who played the role of ‘Turgut Alp’ in the popular Turkish drama series, Diriliş: Ertuğrul has worried the fans.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cengiz Coşkun (@cengizcoskunnn)

Cengiz Coşkun, who played the character of Turgut Alp, shared a photo of a poster to his Instagram account in which he can be seen with an axe on the.

“#IAmAWarrior,” he wrote in the caption of his post.

Some social media users say that this picture is from a new project of ‘Turgut Alp’ while some believe that Cengiz Coşkun will re-enter the sequel of Ertugrul Ghazi, Kuruluş: Osman.

Viewers of Kuruluş: Osman are also eagerly awaiting Cengiz’s entry in this series.

