Cengiz Coşkun Aka Turgut Alp beguiles fans with his latest picture

The new post of the actor who played the role of ‘Turgut Alp’ in the popular Turkish drama series, Diriliş: Ertuğrul has worried the fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cengiz Coşkun (@cengizcoskunnn)

Cengiz Coşkun, who played the character of Turgut Alp, shared a photo of a poster to his Instagram account in which he can be seen with an axe on the.

“#IAmAWarrior,” he wrote in the caption of his post.

Some social media users say that this picture is from a new project of ‘Turgut Alp’ while some believe that Cengiz Coşkun will re-enter the sequel of Ertugrul Ghazi, Kuruluş: Osman.

Viewers of Kuruluş: Osman are also eagerly awaiting Cengiz’s entry in this series.