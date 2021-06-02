Check out the new iconic BTS festa 2021 “family portrait”

BTS the Korean boy band has officially shared the news of their upcoming eighth anniversary with an adorable “family portrait”.
The group kicked off their 2021 Festa by releasing a brand-new set of “family portrait” group photos on Twitter.
Have a look at BTS new family portraits below:
[#2021BTSFESTA]
♾602
BTS 8TH ANNIVERSARY FAMILY PORTRAIT #2
#2021BTSFESTA #BTS8thAnniversary
June 2, 2021
Their “family portrait” features three themes ranging from professional brown to cotton-candy colors and it even includes a bunch of crisp white shots, all candid and in high definition.