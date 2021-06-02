Double Click 728 x 90
Check out the new iconic BTS festa 2021 “family portrait”

Raba Noor

02nd Jun, 2021. 06:58 pm
BTS

BTS the Korean boy band has officially shared the news of their upcoming eighth anniversary with an adorable “family portrait”.

The group kicked off their 2021 Festa by releasing a brand-new set of “family portrait” group photos on Twitter.

Have a look at BTS new family portraits below:

Their “family portrait” features three themes ranging from professional brown to cotton-candy colors and it even includes a bunch of crisp white shots, all candid and in high definition.

